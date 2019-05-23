X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.54% from the company’s current price.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.67) earnings per share for the quarter.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

