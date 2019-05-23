WPX Energy (WPX) Shares Gap Down to $11.92

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.21, but opened at $11.92. WPX Energy shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 11531829 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.79 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

