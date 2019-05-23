Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,668 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $238,714.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,349 shares of company stock worth $2,589,072. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,830,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 133,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,620,000 after purchasing an additional 57,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,963,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,246 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.27. 1,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

