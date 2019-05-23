Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.91.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,668 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $238,714.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,349 shares of company stock worth $2,589,072. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WWW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.27. 1,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.