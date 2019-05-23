WOLLO (WLO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,116.00

WOLLO (CURRENCY:WLO) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One WOLLO token can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Bitfinex. In the last week, WOLLO has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. WOLLO has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $15,116.00 worth of WOLLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00404466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.33 or 0.01298071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00144343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016798 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004350 BTC.

WOLLO Profile

WOLLO’s total supply is 674,999,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,057,496 tokens. WOLLO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WOLLO is /r/pigzbe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WOLLO is pigzbe.com

Buying and Selling WOLLO

WOLLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOLLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOLLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

