Winding Tree (LIF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,608.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $4,608.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,357,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

