William J. Delaney III Buys 5,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.94. 85,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,753. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

