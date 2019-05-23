William H. Heyman Sells 10,000 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Stock

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at $36,530,448.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRV opened at $147.96 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,401,000 after buying an additional 1,528,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,863,326,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,247,000 after buying an additional 904,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,717,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,226,000 after buying an additional 159,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,566,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,144,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

