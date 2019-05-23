Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,947 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $246,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 95,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $23.13 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

