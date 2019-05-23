Weyco Group (WEYS) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $288.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $89.59 million for the quarter.

In other Weyco Group news, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $32,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP George Sotiros sold 8,550 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $263,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,276 shares in the company, valued at $901,408.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,773 shares of company stock worth $434,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 505.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.