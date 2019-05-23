Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (DMO)

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DMO opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

