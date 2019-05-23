WesBanco Inc (WSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSBC. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.87 on Thursday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). WesBanco had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.66 per share, with a total value of $50,577.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,510.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 527,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 62,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 226,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

