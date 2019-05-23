Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Outperform Rating for L Brands (LB)

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley set a $41.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.08.
L Brands stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in L Brands by 2,272.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 637,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610,714 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
