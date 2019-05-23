Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Outperform Rating for L Brands (LB)

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley set a $41.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

L Brands stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. L Brands had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in L Brands by 2,272.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 637,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610,714 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

