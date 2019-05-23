Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viomi Technology (VIOT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Viomi Technology (NASDAQ: VIOT):
- 5/22/2019 – Viomi Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “
- 5/16/2019 – Viomi Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 5/9/2019 – Viomi Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 5/2/2019 – Viomi Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/26/2019 – Viomi Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/19/2019 – Viomi Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.78 million and a P/E ratio of 28.68. Viomi Technology Co Ltd – has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $15.84.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.
