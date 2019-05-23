Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. Invests $271,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000.
IWL traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $65.59. 22,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,485. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $68.64.
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.