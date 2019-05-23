Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Takes $2.38 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Applied Materials makes up 1.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,255 shares of company stock worth $6,987,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 406,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,839,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Takes $2.38 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/wealth-advisors-of-tampa-bay-llc-takes-2-38-million-position-in-applied-materials-inc-amat.html.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.