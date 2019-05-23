Wave Life Sciences (WVE) PT Lowered to $39.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.80.

WVE opened at $24.93 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 971.48% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $2,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

