Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $23.22 Million Position in MacroGenics Inc (MGNX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,291,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 246,536 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $23,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 804.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNX. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $39.00 target price on MacroGenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura raised their target price on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Shares of MGNX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,225. MacroGenics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.04). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 256.47% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

