Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,712 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,399,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347,565 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,699,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,585,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $283,495,000 after acquiring an additional 950,851 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.42.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $133.85 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $98.81 and a twelve month high of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/walt-disney-co-dis-position-reduced-by-bank-of-nova-scotia-trust-co.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.