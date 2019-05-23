Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 810,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 58,890 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $51,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.0% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 158,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

