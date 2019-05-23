Waitr (WTRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waitr in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Waitr stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 759,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,249. Waitr has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $478.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Waitr will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waitr news, CEO Christopher Meaux bought 135,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 821.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter worth $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter worth $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 32.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

