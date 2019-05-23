W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,688,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,903,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,454,000 after purchasing an additional 262,599 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1,805.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Grace & Co alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Shelnitz sold 11,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $900,437.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,679.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William C. Dockman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $360,803.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $842,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of GRA opened at $73.01 on Thursday. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business had revenue of $469.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/w-r-grace-co-gra-shares-bought-by-nelson-van-denburg-campbell-wealth-management-group-llc.html.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.