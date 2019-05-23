W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $152,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7,291.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,803,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,841 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

