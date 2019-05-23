VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY) vs. Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) Head to Head Survey

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

VIVENDI SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Koninklijke KPN does not pay a dividend. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Koninklijke KPN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVENDI SA/ADR $16.45 billion 2.15 $149.99 million $1.08 25.27 Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion 1.73 $545.93 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIVENDI SA/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVENDI SA/ADR 1 0 2 0 2.33 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VIVENDI SA/ADR beats Koninklijke KPN on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services; and owns and manages intellectual property rights, live performances, festival productions, and venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and Vivendi Content, a content creation unit, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial services; a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, and security cloud services for small, medium-sized, and large corporate enterprises; and connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners. It also offers cyber security services; specialized VPN and network solutions; and various IT services to the healthcare and public sector. In addition, the company provides Internet hosting services, such as domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, email hosting, Office 365, and online storage services; wide area network and local area network services; colocation services through its data centers; and cloud, security, alert systems, and monitoring services, as well as delivers managed voice, video, and chat services to its business clients based on Microsoft's Skype for Business software. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.