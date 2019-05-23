Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 69,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 830,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $124,619,000 after buying an additional 56,606 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 140,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $146.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 188,202 shares of company stock worth $29,962,762 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $164.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $165.74. The company has a market cap of $327.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

