VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,146,540 shares, a drop of 0.7% from the April 15th total of 9,210,293 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,336 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.2 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Kendall Larsen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,404,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,841,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Angelo sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $65,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,960 shares in the company, valued at $605,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,425 shares of company stock worth $823,057.

Get VirnetX alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 366,176 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of VirnetX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,429,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/virnetx-holding-co-vhc-sees-significant-decline-in-short-interest.html.

VHC opened at $5.96 on Thursday. VirnetX has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.