Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 86,856 Shares of Nucor Co. (NUE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,856 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,731. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $3,656,428.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,735 shares in the company, valued at $22,689,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,314 shares of company stock worth $4,310,637 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

