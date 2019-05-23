Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 153,378 Shares of Avnet (AVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 48.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,378 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Avnet by 5,495.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 20,620 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $932,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 187,495 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $8,902,262.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,266,292.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,911 shares of company stock worth $10,207,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on shares of Avnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Avnet stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,206. Avnet has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Avnet’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

