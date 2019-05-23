Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.55 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 166.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,657,000 after purchasing an additional 350,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in PulteGroup by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,373,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,345,000 after buying an additional 2,378,937 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,728. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 9.97%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $417,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,628.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $311,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $803,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,846 shares of company stock worth $5,064,382 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.53.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

