VF (VFC) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

VF (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $108.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on VF from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on VF from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.95.

VFC traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.62. 390,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. VF has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VF will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $4,373,501.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares in the company, valued at $17,016,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in VF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of VF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

