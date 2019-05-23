VF Corp (VFC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in VF were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,921,000 after acquiring an additional 633,850 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 675,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,092,000 after acquiring an additional 145,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in VF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,944,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,517,940,000 after acquiring an additional 538,916 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in VF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VF in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VF from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.95.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,016,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $90.33 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

