VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (VWDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

VWDRY traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $27.30. 37,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,739. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

