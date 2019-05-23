Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) Given $15.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $15.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verra Mobility an industry rank of 211 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.08 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SEI Investments Co lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. 460,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.