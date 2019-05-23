Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $84,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Verisign by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 582,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Verisign by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,685 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Verisign by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Verisign by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Verisign by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.25. The company had a trading volume of 137,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,465. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.52 and a 52-week high of $203.28.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $306.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.63 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 49.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $75,429.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

