Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.65

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.65 and last traded at $132.47, with a volume of 32942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

