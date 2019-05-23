Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

