Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 205,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,703,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,318,000 after acquiring an additional 255,412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $81.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $81.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

