Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Holdings Trimmed by OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC

OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. OptiFour Integrated Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,723,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,969.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,757,000 after buying an additional 1,940,405 shares during the period. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,555,000. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,343,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,591.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 975,736 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $88.42.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

