Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Holdings Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,382,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,448,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,969,000 after purchasing an additional 130,792 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,205,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,104,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,233,000 after purchasing an additional 58,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,929. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Holdings Raised by IFG Advisory LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym-holdings-raised-by-ifg-advisory-llc.html.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.