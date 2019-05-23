Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,358,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 15.7% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,871,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $533,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $158.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $164.57.

WARNING: “Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/vanguard-growth-etf-vug-shares-bought-by-financial-engines-advisors-l-l-c.html.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.