Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $57.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $51.16 and a 52 week high of $61.74.

