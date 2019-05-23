Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,172,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,054,000 after purchasing an additional 980,231 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,777 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,088 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,344,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,023,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,711,000 after acquiring an additional 664,199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/vanguard-ftse-emerging-markets-etf-vwo-shares-bought-by-destination-wealth-management.html.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.