ValuEngine Downgrades Ooma (OOMA) to Buy

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $12.41 on Thursday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $285.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 12,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $170,785.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $184,286. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 35.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 168.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 262,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 48.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

