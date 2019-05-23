USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 215.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 235,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51,401 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USNA stock opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.30. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.09 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

