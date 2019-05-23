US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 182,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 56,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,574,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,771,000 after acquiring an additional 188,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $77.44. 380,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,637. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $582,318.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,890 shares of company stock worth $2,809,633 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

