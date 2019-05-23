Universal Corp (UVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Universal has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years.

UVV stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.81. Universal has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

In other news, insider James A. Huffman sold 2,277 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $135,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert Peebles sold 7,274 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $433,239.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

