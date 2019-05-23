Uniqure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,276% compared to the average daily volume of 338 call options.
In other Uniqure news, insider Christian Klemt sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $88,400.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,620,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,849. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Uniqure by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,688,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Uniqure by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,817,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,416,000 after acquiring an additional 90,391 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Uniqure by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,307,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uniqure by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Uniqure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,562,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.
QURE stock opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51.
Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 48.90% and a negative net margin of 1,032.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Uniqure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.
See Also: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.