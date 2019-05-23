Under Armour Inc (UA) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

In other Under Armour news, insider Paul Fipps sold 23,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $453,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,611 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,443,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,847,000 after purchasing an additional 851,765 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3,827.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 812,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 791,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,335,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,459,000 after purchasing an additional 763,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,786,000. 32.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UA opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.00. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.