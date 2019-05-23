Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2019 guidance at $12.65-12.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance at 12.65-12.85 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $349.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $224.43 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $362.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.29.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.83, for a total transaction of $3,528,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,622,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.89, for a total value of $3,257,764.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,610.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,394,373. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

