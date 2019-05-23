Twilio Inc (TWLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.14.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.96. 3,418,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 1.31. Twilio has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $144.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.45 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $117,593.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 8,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,189,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,593 shares of company stock valued at $23,253,964 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

