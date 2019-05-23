Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.19

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.19 and last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.
TPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.
In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Lee Baker purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 774,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,946,400.
About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
